|
|
Thomas Christopher Abbott
March 14, 1951 ~ April 8, 2020
Thomas Christopher Abbott passed away in the early morning of April 8, 2020 at the age of 69. He was surrounded by the love and adoration of his family.
Known affectionately as Tommy during both his childhood and grandparenting years and Tom during his professional tenure, Tom was born March 14, 1951 to Dr. Agatin and Paula Abbott in Seattle, WA and is the fifth of seven Abbott children. At age four, Tom's family moved to Oahu, Hawai'i and eventually to what would become a beloved family home on Lanikai beach. Tom's Father, Dr. Agatin Abbott was an Associate Professor and Chairman of Geology at the University of Hawai'i and his mother, Paula taught earth science at Punahou School.
Tom attended Punahou School ('70) where he ran track, played football, and made lifelong friends. He ran anchor on the mile relay team which won the 1970 Hawai'i State Championship in record-breaking time and went on to qualify for the Junior Olympics. An island boy at heart, Tom fondly told stories of sailing his Hobie Cat from Lanikai beach to the Mokulua islands and learning the art of grilling teriyaki steaks while working at the legendary Buzz's Steakhouse in Lanikai.
Following high school, Tom attended the University of Washington ('74). He ran on the Husky track team, pledged the Beta house, and earned a degree in Economics. While at UW, Tom met the love of his life, a Theta down the street on Greek Row, Mary Rockwell. After graduation Tom returned for a short stay on Oahu where he taught economics at Punahou School and began his career in commercial real estate at Alexander & Baldwin.
Tom, knowing what was good for him, followed Mary back to Seattle. Tom and Mary married on April Fool's Day, 1978 and have resided in Seattle ever since.
Tom created a successful 47-year career in commercial real estate working at Cushman & Wakefield, Trammell Crow, CBRE, and Colliers. Tom was instrumental in the Seattle commercial real estate industry both in brokerage and management and contributed to his profession by serving as President and Board Member of NAIOP. He found joy in mentoring and hiring young brokers. Many of these individuals are still in the industry and to this day point to Tom as a mentor or the 'guy that took a chance on me'. His clients refer to him as honest, humble, strategic, and smart. Simply put by one of his long-time clients, "Tom was one of the great guys in this industry".
Tommy loved the game of golf and everything it stood for. In high school he worked as a caddy at Oahu Country Club where he had the opportunity to learn the game. He and Mary joined Broadmoor Golf Club in 1985 and Tom served as President of the Board in 2006. Tom was instrumental in beginning what is now known as the Under 40 Program. Perhaps his favorite moments were taking his grandchildren to the course for a morning of putting practice followed by lunch at the Burgermaster.
Tom was an active member of St. Bridget Parish and a participant in the UW Mentor Program for commercial real estate. Tom was a Seattle Mariners fanatic. You could often find Tommy gardening in the summer, listening to the M's on the radio as he stood by his team unconditionally hoping for playoff appearances. Tom and Mary cherished evenings at their summer home on Camano Island where they enjoyed the fruits of Tom's crabbing. Tom looked forward to cleaning his boat, studying the tides, throwing out his crab pots, and ultimately sharing fresh Dungeness crab with his family and friends.
Beyond all of his accomplish-ments, Tom was a man of unparalleled character. Those who knew Tom defined him as principled, understated, and genuine. Tom was an incredible listener and counselor, he had a dry and sharp sense of humor and was, in our humble opinion, a world-class husband, father, father-in-law, grandfather, and friend. Tom was well respected by many and loved dearly by his family.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents and eldest sibling, Paula Rounds (Gordy Rounds) and leaves behind his wife of 42 years, Mary, their three children, Jessica Powers (DJ), David Abbott, Annie Abbott (Colin Curtis), and his two grandchildren, Sam and Molly Powers, and his siblings Willa Romanchak (Eric), Margo Rowland (Bob), Sandy Abbott, Ethan Abbott (Jean) and Lyman Abbott, along with many nieces and nephews, the Rockwell family, and friends in Seattle, Hawai'i, and throughout the region.
Our family and Tom will be forever grateful for the three years of care he received from his team at Fred Hutch / Seattle Cancer Care Alliance / University of Washington, especially Dr. Peter Nelson, Teresa Winkeller, all of the nurses, Evergreen Hospice Care and Mary's sister Lynn. Mary is eternally grateful to Jessica, David, and Annie for their love and support. Annie's tireless leadership and involvement in Tom's care will be forever remembered.
On April 13th our immediate family celebrated a funeral Mass at Tom and Mary's home. We are grateful for Fr. William Heric's kindness and compassion. A celebration of life will be held in the future.
Forever in our hearts.
We miss you, Tommy. Aloha 'oe.
In lieu of flowers, please consider the following:
1) A donation to support Tom's prostate oncology team in their research of Tom's rare form of prostate cancer. Please visit Fred Hutch for our donation page.
2) A donation in Tom's name to Punahou School.
Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 26, 2020