Thomas "Tim" Covour Paul
1942 ~ 2020
Tim was born in Seattle and spent his childhood on Capitol Hill and Volunteer Park was his playground. It was at his family cabin on Mission Beach where Tim developed his love of fishing and boating in those early days.
Tim graduated from Lakeside School and went on to graduate from the University of Puget Sound. He followed his father's footsteps into banking at SeaFirst National Bank. Taking a break from banking, Tim found himself looking at an opportunity to buy Seattle Injector Company, a diesel fuel injection parts and repair business. He took the leap and with his brothers bought the business not knowing anything about it. Together, Tim and Jamie learned the industry and the company grew with Tim at the helm. As the business developed they decided to spin off the parts business and created Power Distributing in addition to Seattle Injector. Power Distributing was supplying diesel parts through out the Pacific Northwest. Tim retired from the business in 2004.
In 1979, Tim bought a fishing cabin with Skip Hackman on Sonora Island off the coast of Vancouver Island. Many summers were spent fishing, crabbing and boating enjoying the natural beauty and of course lots of parties with friends and family.
In 1989, Tim met Debbie Haigh and his bachelor days were over. Tim and Debbie were married in 1991 and enjoyed over 31 years together. Tim and Debbie were able to travel to Italy, Switzerland, Greece, New York, Palm Springs, Scottsdale with yearly trips to Hawaii. While in Hawaii celebrating their 27th wedding anniversary, Tim suffered a massive stroke. He was able to spend the last three years at home with Debbie and with the help of his wonderful caregivers, Stephanie, Michele and Caroline. Tim died peacefully at home with Debbie by his side.
Tim had a great sense of humor, was a generous and giving man and a loving husband who will be greatly missed. Tim leaves behind his wife, Debbie, his step-daughter, Jennifer Haigh Shetterly (Jason) and he was known as Papa to step-grandchildren, Connor, Skylar and Mason. He also leaves behind his brother Hartley (Betty), his brother-in-law Charlie Pelly, sister-in-law Sallie Nicholls Paul, and four nieces and nephew, Mary Pelly Fitzgerald (Greg), Cameron Pelly (Amy), Kellsey Paul Perkins (Carl) and Katie Paul Misiewicz (Marc). Tim was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas & Mary Paul, sister, Jennifer Pelly and brother, Jamie Paul.
At Tim's request there will be no service. There will be a small family and friends get together at a later date. Donations may be made in Tim's name to EvergreenHealth Foundation.
Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 8, 2020