Thomas D. Klemens, age 84, died on Thursday, April 25, 2019 in Bothell, WA. Thomas was born on November 26, 1934 in Great Falls, MT. He studied Aeronautical Engineering at the University of Colorado, before enlisting in the US Air Force as a Cadet, in the Montana Air National Guard, Pilot Training Program. For 35 years he was a Northwest Airlines Pilot, retiring as a Boeing-747 Captain. He had a degree in Economics, University of Washington, and



a Law degree, LSEU. An explorer and adventure seeker; he was self-taught in many of his endeavors. Tom climbed to the summit of Mt. Rainier, competed in downhill ski races, and was on ski patrol. He was a competitive tennis player, enjoyed sailing the Pacific NW, and flying his Aero Commander. At a young age he mastered piano, and later played the bagpipes. He also enjoyed learning foreign languages and traveling.



Thomas was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and June Klemens of Great Falls, MT. He is survived by his companion of 33 years, Tonia Clark of Edmonds, WA; and his four children, Danette (Patrick Looney) Klemens; Karyn (Mark) Sokolowski; Michelle (Patrick) Davich; and Joe (Penny) Klemens; and his four grandchildren, Matthew Sokolowski, Alison Sokolowski, Emily Davich, and Lukas Davich. A memorial service will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the . Published in The Seattle Times on May 5, 2019