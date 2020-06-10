The American Bar Association regrets to announce the passing of Thomas Edwin Dupar Sr. on June 4, 2020. After four marriages that end in divorce and four bankruptcies, he kept many ABA members gainfully employed.



Conceived on October 29, 1929 (date of the biggest stock market crash ever), Tom was born on July 29, 1930, to Francis A & Ethel L Dupar of Laurelhurst, WA. He graduated Roosevelt High School and attended the University of Washington. He graduated from San Francisco City College. Dupar had a career with his father's company, Western Hotels (known today as Westin Hotels & Resorts) cut short after dipping his pen in company ink (are you starting to see a pattern here?).

Asked how he remembered his various anniversary dates, Tom slyly stated, "Married them all on the same day!"



Senior was the 6th of eight children. Tom spent quality time with his father and brothers fishing at various Northwest lakes. On one trip, legend has it that he was taught how to blow air through a straw into the business end of toads. He was successful until one backfired all over his face, hence the nickname, "Wart Face."



Dupar served in the Korean War in the United States Army Signal Corps. Tom was a Seattle native to his core, but a transplant to the Palm Springs area for the last 30 years. A special thanks to the staff at Mission Hills Assisted Living and Eisenhower Medical Center staff.



Tom was preceded in death by sisters Dorothy Lynch, Marilyn McIntosh, brothers Frank, Jack, Bob, and Jimmy. He is survived by his brother Rev Ken (Kris) Dupar of Scotland.



Tom had four children (that we know of). He is survived by his daughter, Michelle Dupar, Seattle, WA, and sons John Dupar (Renie), San Francisco, CA; Tom Dupar Jr. (Debbie), USVI, Mark Dupar (Gail), Anacortes, WA and his favorite son-in-law Charles Stuart (Seattle). He had five gorgeous granddaughters, two grandsons, and four beautiful great-granddaughters.



Tom was a past member of the Seattle Yacht Club, a board member at the Desert Princess of Palm Springs HOA, a lifetime member of Rotary International and Trustee at the Dupar Foundation. Tom most proudly served as Chief of the Decatur Island WA Fire Department.



His last words to the attending nurses' staff were, "Why is this taking so damn long?"

Senior, you were one of a kind. You will be missed but most certainly not forgotten by your loving family and friends.



Memorial service date is pending. In lieu of flowers, raise a glass of cheap, cheap Scotch, two fingers, measured with pinky and index!



