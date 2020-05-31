Thomas F. Gedosch



Longtime resident of Potomac, MD and retired National Archives (NARA) civil servant passed away at 82 years of age in April in the first wave of Covid-19.



Tom loved nothing more than hiking in the Alps and Dolomites making photographs of wildflowers in the high alpine meadows. In particular his heart resided in the Bernese Alps of Kandersteg Switzerland. Tom's career with NARA spanned 4 decades beginning in the 70s as an archivist for the Office of Presidential Libraries. His federal career began with the Nat'l Guard and Forest Service in his native Washington State as a surveyor and fire lookout on Taneum Point.



Tom was preceded in death by his wife Ann in 1994, brother Robert (Shirley) in 1972, and sister Sally in 1946. He is survived by his nephews Daniel (Sikata) and Mark (Susan) Gedosch.



