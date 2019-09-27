Home

Thomas Frank Sahli

Thomas Frank Sahli Obituary
Thomas Frank Sahli

Thomas Sahli passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his devoted family on September 20, 2019. He was 83 years old.

He is preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, and the love of his life and wife of 63 years, Leanne.

Tom was many things; a loving father to his four children, Gerry, Libbe (Jay), Tami (Denny), and Tommie (Greg). A proud Papa to 5 grand children and 13 great grandchildren. A supportive Uncle to many nieces and nephews. He was a basketball player, a general contractor, a teacher, a sports fan, and a dedicated watcher of nature shows. He was the center of our family and will be deeply missed.

A graveside service for Tom will

take place at 12:00pm on Friday

October 4 at Sunnyside Cemetery

in Coupeville, WA. The celebration

of his life will follow at the

Whidbey Island Nordic Lodge. All are invited to attend.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Association, Washington Chapter.
Published in The Seattle Times from Sept. 27 to Sept. 29, 2019
