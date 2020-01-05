|
Thomas Franklin Barrett
"Who let the Dawgs out?"
Our husband, brother, father, grandfather, and friend to many, Tom Barrett, passed away December 13, 2019, at age 76, after a brief illness. Although he worked and lived in many places, he was a true Seattle expat. Born Thomas Franklin Barrett to Thomas Franklin Barrett Sr. and Betty Ann Ramstad (formerly Barrett) in Seattle on September 2, 1943. Tom attended schools in north Seattle and was a standout athlete at Lincoln High School (class of '61). He attended the University of Washington and was a member of Phi Gamma Delta fraternity. After graduation in 1965, he joined the US Air Force, where he met Marty Ann Williams in Phoenix, Arizona. They married in 1967 and moved to Japan where he flew F4 Phantom jets while serving in the USAF during the Vietnam War. During that time son Todd and daughter Tina were born. After Tom and Marty divorced, Tom moved to Denver, Colorado and in 1978 he married Joan Grenning, who had two children, Lisa and Bart. In 1983 they moved to Scottsdale, Arizona and embarked on a lifelong adventure of work, play, and raising their blended family.
Tom cultivated a lifetime career in sales, beginning with Xerox copiers, and moving on to Cessna jets, and finally his signature work spanning 35 years, property sales in golf resort community developments in Arizona, the Bahamas, Scotland, Michigan, Seattle, Park City, and Lake Tahoe, where he retired in 2019.
Tom maintained close relationships with friends and clients his entire life. He was particularly attached to Seattle and his beloved "Dawgs", religiously attending events of Phi Gamma Delta at the UW. He approached his work with an enthusiasm that was infectious to his coworkers, clients, and to those he later mentored. He was the life of the party everywhere and anywhere, imparting his gifts of humor and generosity, but most of all, heart. His sense of adventure led Tom and Joan to travel the world during their 41 years of marriage, hiking, skiing, sailing, and exploring; their last trip was to the Galapagos in 2018. He and Joan were true partners; along with raising four kids, they loved, enjoyed and entertained many friends, numerous family members, and eventually eleven grandchildren, all who would undoubtedly call them the most fun relatives to visit, ever.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents, step-father Bill Ramstad and beloved black lab Murphy. Tom is survived by his wife, Joan; son Todd Barrett (Laura), daughter Tina Meade (Jack), son Bart Grenning (Heather), daughter Lisa Grenning (formerly Gerrard); grandchildren Jack and Isabelle Gerrard; Haley, Lily and Clara Grenning; T.J. and Ryan Meade; Tomas, Anthony, Michael and Matthew Barrett. He is also survived by his brother Robert, "Bob" Barrett (Melisse), as well as many, many, nieces, nephews, and close friends. And last, but not least, his pup Little Bear.
At Tom's request, there will be a private family memorial.
Published in The Seattle Times on Jan. 5, 2020