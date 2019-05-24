Thomas G. Newell, Jr.



March 23, 1942 ~ May 10, 2019



Good Samaritan Hospital, Kent, WA



Tom was sleeping peacefully when God called him home the morning of May 10, 2019. He joins his mother, Margaret (Kaye) Petersen Newell, and his father T. Glenn Newell, Sr., in Eternity.



Tom graduated Anchorage High School in 1960. Following high school, he joined the Navy, then returned to the Seattle area to pursue his civilian life.



Married to the love of his life Cheryl Hall Newell for just one month short of 51 years, they lived and raised their four children in south King County, Washington.



Tom's two great loves filled his life: his family, and trucks. A truck driver for most of his life, he even drove trucks in his sleep. His laughter filled the room, and when you heard that laugh, there was never a doubt who it was.



In addition to his wife Cheryl, Tom is survived by his sons Thomas Newell, III (Stephanie), Milton, WA; Joseph Newell (Debbie), Puyallup, WA; Andy Newell (Kacey), Lakeside, MT; and daughter Carma Newell Hansel (Jimmy), Beloit, WI; as well as 9 grandchildren, 1 great-granddaughter, his sister Stephany Newell Watson (Wilbur), Lake Stevens, WA; his uncle George Petersen, and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.



Memorial Service: Saturday, June 8, 2019 2:00 p.m. at 123 3rd Ave SE, Pacific, WA 98047 Ashes to be scattered by family at a later date. Published in The Seattle Times from May 24 to June 2, 2019