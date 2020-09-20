In Loving Memory



Thomas Glen Reynolds



Born March 21, 1926, passed away on the evening of September 19, 2019. Born in Seattle, Washington to Kathryn and Glen Reynolds.



A Seattle native Thomas delivered groceries in Wallingford as a teenager and graduated from Lincoln High School in 1943. Thomas enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1945 and served on the U.S.S. Ingraham as a Yeoman 2nd Class. He was honorably discharged in June 1946 at the end of the war.



Thomas attended the University of Washington where he met the love of his life, Adele Francis Reynolds. Thomas graduated from the U.W. School of Dentistry in 1953. He practiced Dentistry in the University District where his daughter Suzanne worked as his assistant. Thomas also trained and mentored his son Christopher in dental laboratory work.



Thomas and Adele lived in North Seattle's Broadview neighborhood and attended Christ the King Church. They had seven children over the course of their 57 year marriage, until Adele passed away on February 14, 2008. Thomas and Adele enjoyed weekends and summers at their home at Mutiny Bay on Whidbey Island. Both Thomas and Adele were accomplished salmon fishermen. Tom spent many mornings and evenings fishing for salmon with his wife Adele and his sons Gary, Greg, Chris and Scott. After retirement Thomas and Adele traveled to Europe, Mexico and Hawaii, and Naples Florida to visit Adele's sister Joy and brother Larry. In 2018 Thomas traveled to Washington D.C. accompanied by his son Christopher on the Puget Sound Honor Flight honoring WWII veterans.



Thomas lived at the Ida Culver House in North Seattle for several years before moving to the Fairwinds at Brighton Court. His loving children visited him often, son Chris, and daughters Kathy and Tina assisted Thomas with his care and daily affairs in his later years.



Thomas is survived by all of his children; Gary, Greg, Suzanne (Casper), Chris, Christine, Kathleen, Scott and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He will be greatly missed and always loved by his family and friends.



