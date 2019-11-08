|
Thomas Henry Wold Col. USMC
Tom Wold, 80, died suddenly at his Bothell home on November 1, 2019. Tom's life of accomplishments and service to others began on November 27, 1938 when he was born in Seattle, Washington, to Thomas and Marian Wold. Tom was educated in Catholic schools in Seattle and while in the Marine Corp ultimately earning his Master's Degree in English and Psychology. Tom served 30 years in the Marines ultimately attaining the rank of colonel. He served one thirteen-month tour of duty in Vietnam.
He was gentle, loving, well read, intellectual and possessed a wonderful sense of humor. Following his military career, he worked in the writing labs at University of Washington Bothell and Cascadia College. He was proud of the help he provided and some of his students remained his friends to the end of his life. Tom's life was about service to others: to our country, to his students and to the homeless population of Seattle. Every Sunday for 17 years he served breakfast to folks who were down on their luck. He considered that service to others as his "church". Tom Wold was a loving man.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Karin Wold. He is survived by his loving wife Miyoko and his two sons, Chris (Angela) and Clay (Jennifer and LJ), grandchildren Christopher and Marika and his brother Conrad.
Services will be held 9:30am - 12:30pm Saturday, November 16th at Solie Funeral Home
3301 Colby Ave Everett, WA 98201
Published in The Seattle Times from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2019