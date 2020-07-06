1/1
Thomas James LaMay
In Loving Memory

Thomas James LaMay

9/30/1948 ~ 6/18/2020

On June 18th, 2020, we mourned the passing of Tom LaMay. He was our loving brother, uncle, great-uncle, and friend. Tom LaMay died after a brief battle with cancer. He was 71.

Tom was born in Seattle, grew up in Federal Way, and later, worked and lived in Redmond WA until he retired. He passed away in Medford, OR.

Tom was a brother to Andrea Soltis (Dennis) Destin, FL, Bob LaMay (Shirley) Ft. Worth, TX, and Susan Fisher (Rod), Talent, OR; Seven nieces and nephews, 8 greats, and 2 great-greats; his Aunt Sheila, cousins and great-cousins; and dear friend, Denine G. His niece and nephew-in-law, Stacey and Russ Mahan were always a close & caring family in his life. He cared for them deeply.

Tom's heart was as big as the sky. His sense of humor was infectious. He was always happy to help family, friends, and strangers alike.

He is now free and at peace, and will forever be in our hearts.

May the Lord bless and keep him.

There will be a celebration of life memorial announcement at a later time at Evergreen Washelli Columbarium in Seattle, WA.

Published in The Seattle Times on Jul. 6, 2020.
