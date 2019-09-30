|
|
Thomas Joseph O'Connell
With loved ones nearby, Tom passed away on his family farm in Kent. The farm was homesteaded by his grandfather in 1872.
Proceeded in death by his wife Margaret of 74 years he is survived by his children, Kathryn Ahmann (Dennis), Richard O'Connell, Eileen Reynolds, Thomas O'Connell (Dede), Monica Linger (Bruce), and Barbara O'Connell. His 21 grandchildren and 47 great grandchildren.
Tom leaves a legacy of hard work, loyalty, quick wit, common sense, sacrifice, honesty and generosity. Besides his family and friends, his passions included his church, travel, hunting, boating, fishing, golf and gardening. Every year he planted a huge garden and loved giving the fruits of his bounty to anyone who stopped by to visit.
Born and raised in the Kent Valley, Tom graduated from Kent Sr. High School in 1941. He worked at the Todd Shipyards, served in the U.S. Navy, worked for Northern Pacific Railroad and was a milk truck driver for Briscoe School. In 1954 he returned to farming. Then, in 1958 Tom received one of his proudest honors, Farmer of the Year. He and his wife opened and operated a producer - handler milk outlet where they sold raw milk products to the public. It was the first of its kind in King County. He left a thriving business when he was appointed Kent Postmaster in 1966. As well as his job, he served on many state and national committees before retiring in 1986, after serving for 20 years.
Tom was very involved in his community. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus where he served as Grand Knight and District Deputy and was a delegate to Boston for the national convention in 1962. He was a long member of the Kent Rotary Club, servicing as President in 1975. He was a member of the Auburn Elks 1880 for over 50 years. As a toast-master he perfected his public speaking and learned how to tell great jokes!
A Rosary is scheduled at Marlatt Funeral Home at 713 Central Ave North in Kent, WA 98032, Thursday 10/03/2019 at 6:00pm.
As a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church at 304 3rd Ave S in Kent, WA 98032 for his entire life, it is only fitting that the celebration of Tom's life will take place there in St. Anthony's Chapel on October 4th, 10:30am. Family and friends are invited to honor and celebrate his life, at the church hall immediately following the service. Please sign the online guest book at marlattfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Seattle Times on Sept. 30, 2019