Barton Family Funeral Service
14000 Aurora Ave N
Seattle, WA 98133
(206) 420-1875
Thomas Karl

Thomas Karl Obituary
Thomas Karl

Thomas Sylvester Karl of Seattle, Washington passed away unexpectedly on February 24, 2019 at the age of 66. He was born on April 1, 1952 in West Bend, Wisconsin to Sylvester and Mildred Karl (nee Backhaus). Growing up he attended the West Bend school system and he held a master's degree in Entomology from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Thomas had a lifelong love of forestry and, as a young man, worked for the DNR at Kettle Moraine North, Mauthe Lake Recreation Area, a 70-acre lake located in Fond Du Lac County Wisconsin as a forest ranger.

He was a resident of Seattle, Washington for over 35 years and worked in the field of medical technology and laboratory science. Prior to his retirement, he was employed by Northwest Hospital and Medical Center of Seattle.

Survivors include his sisters Kerry Lynn (William) Ferris of Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin and Marie (Steve) Lowell of Alma Center, Wisconsin; nieces, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents Sylvester and Mildred Karl of West Bend, Wisconsin, and brother-in-law Randolph Vande Vrede of Fort Atkinson.

His family would like to thank the members of Fire Station 18-Ballard; the six engine and three ladder companies; and caring neighbors, who responded to this situation.

Barton Family Funeral Services in Seattle is arranging the return of his remains to Wisconsin.

Online guestbook and condolences available at

www.bartonfuneral.com
Published in The Seattle Times from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2019
