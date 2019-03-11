Resources More Obituaries for Thomas Fraser Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Thomas MacLennon Fraser

Obituary Condolences Flowers Thomas MacLennon Fraser



June 18, 1926 ~ February 4, 2019



In the early hours of February 4, 2019, the inimitable Tom Fraser passed on peacefully at the age of 93. A lifelong resident of Magnolia, he enjoyed a full life while always living within a mile of where he was born. Preceded in death by the heartbreak of losing his daughter, Sandra Anne, and his wife of 57 years, Nadine Hazel, he is survived by sons Ross, Paul, and David.



Tom attended Magnolia Grade School, and Queen Anne High School. He later enlisted in the Navy, serving during World War II. Besides being a man of Scottish descent who grew up during the Great Depression, the Navy had the most profound impact on his life. Tom later went into the used car business with his father, and then opened a dealership of his own that he operated until age 85. In this capacity worked with African American community leaders, immigrants and Native Americans to get people their first car.



Hobbies included hunting and fishing until he gave up hunting for emotional reasons. He did however continue to pursue salmon with singular and murderous intent. There was no silver lining for a day spent on the water that didn't yield fish death at his hands. It was even worse if someone else caught a fish. However, if he did catch a fish, you were rewarded with a smile resembling that of a "jackass eating thistles".



He took in stray dogs and stray people. In doing so he saved lives. He was a man who; had a dollar bill signed by Jack Benny, grew a handlebar mustache, auditioned for a barber's quartet, took a calligraphy class, and came home one day to find a '65 Mustang in a near vertical position between the driveway and his house ... and didn't bat an eye.



Snow was falling and the end was near. Having played the musical soundtrack to his life, we now play the hypnotic steam and steel pulse of an engine room. He dreams of a ship. The iron rudder doesn't skip. No heat from slipping rope, no failing hands, no failing hope. There is only peace, love and forgiveness as he leaves to enlist in the afterlife's branch of the Navy. Ascending the gangplank, he regains youth and sheds a lifetime of cargo with every step. As he reaches the apex he is saluted. His shipmates at once proclaim "Come aboard Tommy ... we've been expecting you."



There will be an informal



memorial at the Discovery Park



Visitors Center from 1:00pm to



4:00pm on Saturday, March 16, 2019. All are welcome.



Published in The Seattle Times from Mar. 11 to Mar. 13, 2019