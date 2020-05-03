|
|
Thomas Michael Goff, Sr.
Thomas peacefully passed away in his sleep on Good Friday, April 10, 2020. He led an extraordinary life full of learning, love, and laughter. Born on February 28, 1942 in Seattle, Washington to Ralph and Hazel (Hamilton) Goff, he grew up in the Yesler Terrace public housing project. First Hill was his playground. Tom was a student and devoted soccer player at St. James Cathedral Grade School, where his team won the CYO Archdiocesan Cup two years in a row and the international Jack R. Oldershaw trophy in 1955. He then moved to Garfield High School. After serving in the Marine Corps, Tom coached CYO teams and attended Seattle University, where he earned a BA (1967) and MA (1971) in History. He met the love of his life, Marianne Fattorini, there and was a strong, charismatic, intelligent, and calm man who swept her off her feet and walked with her through life.
A believer in the power of education to transform lives and a voracious reader, Tom started teaching in 1971 at Enumclaw High School. Tom and Marianne subsequently moved from West Seattle to Fairwood, where they raised their children. He founded the soccer, AP U.S. History, and Junior State of America programs at Enumclaw High School, chaired the Social Studies Department, and won many accolades including Who's Who in American Education. For many years, he was also a judge in the Washington History Day State Contest and, with Marianne, led student tours to Europe and Washington D.C.
But that's not all...whilst teaching full time at Enumclaw, Tom served on the Alumni Board of Governors at Seattle University, was the head coach of Seattle University's Men's Soccer team (where he has the third highest career winning percentage), worked as a travel agent, and sold programs and souvenirs at Sonics games, rock concerts, and other Coliseum and Kingdome events. He also somehow found time to coach his kids' sports teams and conduct research in the National Archives in Seattle.
After retirement, Tom focused on his family, friends, soccer, and travel, but also continued to work with students as a substitute teacher. He returned to Europe and visited Hong Kong, Macau, and China for the first time. Tom could often be found at Ivar's enjoying fish and chips (with chowder!) and regaling the staff with stories of Ivar Haglund giving him free food as a child. And, of course, he loved a good Dick's burger. In recent years, he enjoyed trips to the ocean with his "beauty," Marianne, spending time with his grandchildren, and feeding his passion for soccer. He attended Men's (1994) and Women's World Cups (2015), as well as the Sounders' Championship Match last year with his family.
Tom followed the Jesuit way, was quick to help anyone in need, and led by quiet example. With his children scattered around the world, he wrote a nightly mail call to keep everyone informed and share his wisdom with his children. He would sign off with a quote directed at the child he thought could use a little extra lift.
Tom Goff was that rare individual who possessed the ability to educate and inspire. He loved his life! His positivity, patience, and unique sense of humor will be deeply missed by his family and everyone fortunate enough to know him. He is preceded in death by his parents, sister and brother-in-law, Barbara and Wesley Potridge, and brother, Richard. He is survived by his wife of 52 years Marianne; his children Maria (Victor), Diana (Jan), Thomas, Jr. (Erinn), and Krista; his granddaughters Cora, Molly, Claire, Ruby, and Layla; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He is dearly missed.
Tom was laid to rest in a graveside service at Calvary Catholic Cemetery. Due to pandemic restrictions on large gatherings, there will be a Memorial Mass and celebration of Tom's extraordinary life when we are able to gather again. We will post a notice when that time comes, but you can also email [email protected] to make sure you receive updates.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Tom's name to the or The Epilepsy Foundation Washington.
https://www2.heart.org/site/SPageNavigator/donatenow_heart.html
https://epilepsywashington.org/donate/
"No man truly has joy unless he lives in love."
Thomas Aquinas
Hoffner Fisher & Harvey
Guestbook at harveyfuneral.com
Published in The Seattle Times on May 3, 2020