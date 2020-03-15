|
|
Thomas Milton Parrish
Thomas Parrish, 65, passed away peacefully on March 11, 2020 in Edmonds, WA, in the company of his wife Karen. Tom was born on October 15, 1954 to Dick and Helen Parrish in Yakima, WA. Tom was raised in Yakima until seventh grade and then moved to Boise, ID. After graduating from Boise High School, Tom attended college at the University of Washington and Boise State and received his diploma from the University of Oregon. Tom moved to Seattle in the late 1970s. In 1988, Tom met the love of his life, Karen, and the two have been inseparable for the past 32 years. They were married in January of 1990 in Seattle. Tom enjoyed fly fishing and exploring nature, skiing, music, reading, discussing politics, and spending time with family and friends. Tom will be remembered as a devoted and proud father who encouraged all of his children's interests. He was a mentor to many at work, a loyal and steadfast friend, and an adoring husband to his precious wife.
Tom is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Karen, and by his beloved children with Karen: Sabine (Luke Adams), Kathleen, and Thomas, as well as Matthew (Kate Clark) and James, his children from his prior marriage. He is also survived by his brothers, Richard Parrish (Susan) of Boise, ID and David Parrish (Gail) of Port Ludlow, WA.
A funeral service will be held at The Florence Henry Memorial Chapel at 1:00pm on March 23rd. The chapel is accessed through the main gate of The Highlands at 14823 Boundary Lane, Shoreline, WA 98177. In deference to current public health guidelines, a celebration of life party will take place later in the year.
Memorials may be made to either St. Dunstan's Episcopal Church (722 N. 145th St., Seattle, WA 98133) Memo Line: Rector's Discretionary Fund, or Providence Hospice & Palliative Care Washington.
Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 15, 2020