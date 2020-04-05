|
|
Thomas Noel Kingsley Allan, M.D.
Thomas Noel Kingsley (Noel) Allan, 86, of Seattle and Bellingham, passed away March 14, 2020. Noel was born on December 23, 1933 in Stocksfield, England. He spent his early years kayaking waterways around Northumberland and riding his pony. He attended Bootham School and later the University of Newcastle where he completed his medical training. After time in Antarctica (1958-59) as an expedition doctor and researcher, he pursued cardiac surgery then radiology in Northumberland and Bristol, England. With his interest in teaching, research and practice, he immigrated with his family to the US where he continued practicing and teaching medicine in Michigan, Texas, California and Washington. His passions included spending time with his family, hiking and camping, gardening, enjoying the arts, and reading. He was preceded in death by his brother, Michael Allan of Stocksfield, England and survived by his wife Claudia Allan, his children Karine Terenzi and Noella Allan-Rosher, step children Darcy Baker and David Brown, 8 grandchildren, his sister Margaret of Croftamie, Scotland, and Anny of Bellevue. While dearly missed, we will always remember his humor and spunk, intellectual endeavors, and his love of the great outdoors.
The memorial service will be celebrated at St. James Presbyterian Church, Bellingham, at a later date due to the current situation. Sign Noel's Guest Book at www.Legacy.com
Published in The Seattle Times from Apr. 5 to Apr. 12, 2020