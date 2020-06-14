Thomas Patrick Baptiste Treves
In loving memory of Tom Treves who passed away on May 28, 2020 of a massive coronary as a result of hereditary heart disease.
Thomas Patrick Baptiste Treves was born June 18, 1945 in Detroit, Michigan. Tom moved to Ann Arbor where he met Kathleen Mary Lirette. Tom and Kathy were married in 1966. Tom attended Saint Martin's College in Lacey, Washington. Following graduation he became the Alumni and Development Director at Saint Martin's.
After leaving Saint Martin's Tom created a successful career of nearly fifty years in the insurance and employee benefits industries. He worked with New York Life, Pacific Mutual, Johnson & Higgins, and Marsh McLennan before starting Treves & Company-Strategic Benefit Consulting. Tom was an active member of the President's Club of Greater Seattle, a board member of Schick Shadel and an active supporter of Saint Martin's University, the Millionair Club, Junior Achievement, DECA and the Arts.
While he has many career accomplishments, he will be most remembered for his love and pride of family and his loving devotion to friends as well as for his smile and laughter.
Tom is survived by his wife Kathy, children Kalise, Robert, Korri and seven grandchildren, as well as his siblings Pam, Kathy, Jim, Robby, and Joan. He is preceded in death by his father Robert, mother Mary, sister Susan and brothers Jerry and Barry.
Contributions in Tom's honor can be made to The Father Kilian Scholarship Fund
St. Martin's University
Attn: Katie Wojke
Office of Institutional Advancement
5000 Abbey Way SE
Lacey, WA 98503.
For full obituary Visit http://www.kernfuneralhome.com/obituaries/Tom-Treves?obId=15011022
Published in The Seattle Times on Jun. 14, 2020.