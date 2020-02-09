|
|
Thomas Patrick Walters
Thomas Patrick Walters was born in Seattle, Washington on March 17, 1969 to Doris Marie Ehnat Walters and John Lawrence Walters. Tom died after a sudden illness in Vancouver, Washington on February 2, 2020. Tom was the youngest of 9 children. He had 5 brothers and 3 sisters. He was often called "my wonderful surprise" by his mother. Tom grew up by Roanoke Park on Capitol Hill in Seattle and attended St. Joseph's Elementary school. He made many friends there and competed in CYO soccer, basketball, and track. Tom was a 1987 graduate of Eastside Catholic High School where he again excelled in sports, earning varsity letters in football, wrestling, and track and field. He earned a football scholarship to Montana State University. Tom transferred to Western Washington University, continued playing football, and earned a Bachelor's Degree. While there, he met his lovely wife, Stacy. She and Tom moved around a little bit and eventually settled in Vancouver, Washington with their two children, Nate and Allie. Tom worked in the building supply business for over 20 years.
His passion was his family. He adored his wife, Stacy and could not stop talking about his two wonderful children. He was a loyal and loving husband and dad. Tom loved cooking, telling or playing practical jokes, and was a loyal Seahawk fan. He had a wry and witty sense of humor and a boisterous, hearty laugh. He will be greatly missed.
The family would like to thank the wonderful caregivers on the 4th floor of the CVICU at PeaceHealth Southwest Hospital in Vancouver for all of their careful attention and professionalism in helping Tom live his last days in comfort.
There will be a service to remember Tom's life on March 14th at 12:30pm at
Evergreen Memorial Gardens at 1101 NE 112th Ave. in Vancouver WA. Sign Tom's Guest Book at www.Legacy.com
Published in The Seattle Times from Feb. 9 to Feb. 16, 2020