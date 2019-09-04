|
|
Thomas R. Stephenson
Tom Stephenson passed away in the comfort of his home on Thursday August 29, 2019.
Jokester, storyteller, mentor, animal lover, husband, father, grandad- his spontaneity and humor will be missed.
Born in Alton, Il. on September 20, 1938 he grew up with his parents and brothers, Jim and John, in nearby Sparta.
In his late teens he joined the Marine Corps and was stationed at Camp Pendleton, CA. Tom married Karen Ridgway in 1961 and they moved to Seattle in 1965.
Always the entrepreneur, he opened his own insurance office and also began to work in real estate before he and Karen found the opportunity of a lifetime. They bought Hall's Hardware in North Seattle in 1974 and committed themselves to establishing a local business that offered superior service and a knowledgeable, friendly staff. They renamed their new venture Stephenson Ace Hardware and proceded to create a cornerstone in their community, still family run and now known as Maple Leaf Ace Hardware.
Tom was predeceased by his parents, his brother Jim, and his beloved wife Karen. He is survived by his brother John, his nephew Jeff (and Lauren) and great-nephew, Carter, his children Mark and Kathy, his grandson Joe, his son in law Mike, sister in law Kendall and brother in law DJ (and Pat).
A memorial is being held on September 13th at 2:00 at the
University Congregational Church in Seattle.
Remembrances may be made to Seattle Cancer Care Alliance and Providence Hospice of Seattle.
Published in The Seattle Times from Sept. 4 to Sept. 10, 2019