Thomas Richard Shull
Thomas Richard Shull, age 69, of Sammamish, WA, passed away on June 5, 2020 with family by his side in Bellevue, WA.
Tom was born in Arlington, VA, to James Richard Shull and Mary Elizabeth (Thomas). He was the oldest of seven children. He grew up in Falls Church, VA and graduated from Falls Church High School in 1969, where he made many lifelong friends. He moved to Bellevue in the late 1970s. He spent most of his career at Paccar and Weyerhaeuser and retired in 2019 from his role of Consulting Records Management Analyst at Puget Sound Energy. Tom will be remembered as a loving father, husband, son, brother, uncle and friend, with a keen sense of humor and gentle good nature. He enjoyed music, art, books, hiking, and photography.
He is survived by his children, Jessica Shull and Cooper Shull of Seattle, WA; former wife, Tracy Shull of Sammamish, WA; his sister, Jennifer Jones of Bristow, VA; and three brothers, Greg Shull (Dover) of Melbourne, FL; Randolph Shull of Falls Church, VA; and Timothy Shull of Fairfax, VA; nieces and nephews, Suzanne Jones of Centerville, VA; Shelby Shull of Dallas TX; Brigitte Shull of Mount Vernon, NY; Timothy Shull, Jr. of Oakland, CA; Austin Shull of Fairfax, VA; Robert Spasiano of Thousand Oaks, CA; and Alex Spasiano of Bakersfield, CA. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers, David and Mark.
Published in The Seattle Times on Jun. 14, 2020.