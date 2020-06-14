Thomas Richard Shull
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas Richard Shull

Thomas Richard Shull, age 69, of Sammamish, WA, passed away on June 5, 2020 with family by his side in Bellevue, WA.

Tom was born in Arlington, VA, to James Richard Shull and Mary Elizabeth (Thomas). He was the oldest of seven children. He grew up in Falls Church, VA and graduated from Falls Church High School in 1969, where he made many lifelong friends. He moved to Bellevue in the late 1970s. He spent most of his career at Paccar and Weyerhaeuser and retired in 2019 from his role of Consulting Records Management Analyst at Puget Sound Energy. Tom will be remembered as a loving father, husband, son, brother, uncle and friend, with a keen sense of humor and gentle good nature. He enjoyed music, art, books, hiking, and photography.

He is survived by his children, Jessica Shull and Cooper Shull of Seattle, WA; former wife, Tracy Shull of Sammamish, WA; his sister, Jennifer Jones of Bristow, VA; and three brothers, Greg Shull (Dover) of Melbourne, FL; Randolph Shull of Falls Church, VA; and Timothy Shull of Fairfax, VA; nieces and nephews, Suzanne Jones of Centerville, VA; Shelby Shull of Dallas TX; Brigitte Shull of Mount Vernon, NY; Timothy Shull, Jr. of Oakland, CA; Austin Shull of Fairfax, VA; Robert Spasiano of Thousand Oaks, CA; and Alex Spasiano of Bakersfield, CA. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers, David and Mark.

Online condolences may be made

at www.dignitymemorial.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Seattle Times on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved