|
|
Thomas Robinson Craig, Jr.
Thomas Craig of Bellevue, WA, passed away on December 6, 2019, aged 96. Born in Clarksburg, West Virginia on March 5, 1923, Tom served in the US Army from 1943 - 1946, then graduated from Rutgers University in 1947 with a degree in Economics. Post- university, Tom went on to pass the exams for the Foreign Service, but an overseas posting would have to wait a bit. He used this time to work in the coal mines of West Virginia, hauling coal and performing survey duties with his father, who had engineered the mine. Tom was always struck by his father's technical and leadership skills, skills which he vowed to hone in himself during his own lifetime. As a bonus, the business of hauling coal through the winding mountain roads of West Virginia contributed to a lifelong passion for driving rugged terrain. All of his children remember learning the art of mountain driving as he instilled in them his fondness for twisty, unimproved roads.
In 1948 Tom was called into the Foreign Service, and served his first post in Hamburg, Germany. Later, he returned to Washington DC where he met and married Patricia McCullough on October 3, 1953. In 1956 he served one last overseas assignment with his young family in the beautiful city of Prague. Upon their return to the States the family chose to settle in the small town of Bellevue, Washington near Trish's home town of Seattle.
In 1958 Tom began a 30-year career with the Boeing Company, retiring as the Director of Market Research in 1988. His Boeing colleagues will remember him for his annual delivery of the Current Market Outlook. No one was ever quite sure of its accuracy (including Tom), but his engaging nature and humor consistently kept the audience's attention. While at Boeing he pursued a lifelong ambition of learning to fly, eventually earning his private pilot's license with instrument rating, and discovering he loved flying even more than driving. Tom's other hobbies included hiking, playing chess, listening to classical music, gardening and writing.
He will be remembered for his keen intellect, gentle nature and dry wit. In much the same ways the young Tom Craig was inspired by his own father, so too, has he inspired, and continues to inspire, the two generations of kin who now celebrate his life and mourn his passing.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents Thomas and Pauline Craig, his son Thomas and his daughter Valerie Hart. He is survived by Trish, his wife of 66 years; his children Steve, Brian and Leslie Kunde (Christian); his three grandchildren Daniel and John Craig, and Melanie Kunde; and one great grandchild. He will be sorely missed and dearly remembered. A private family service will be held to celebrate Tom's life. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Care at EvergreenHealth Foundation 425.899.1900
Published in The Seattle Times on Dec. 15, 2019