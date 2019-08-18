|
|
Thomas "Tiger" Sprague
Mere moments into August 13, 2019, Thomas Edwin "Tiger" Sprague left the living and joined his dearly departed wife, Beverley Travis Sprague for what would have been their 59th anniversary. Tiger, as he was known since grade school, died due to congestive heart failure at Overlake hospital.
Tom is survived by his beloved brother David (Ann Arness) of Washington DC, and his four children, David, Patrick, Mary (Pearse Edwards), and Ted (Kendra). He adored his grandchildren and they loved their "Tiger" who taught them to roar before they could speak words. His treasured grandkids are Ben (21), Thomas (19), Spencer (18), Kate (17), James (17), Ash (15), Kristina (15), Lizzy (13) and Ruby (13). We're all grateful for the time they had with him. His wife Beverley passed away in 2017.
On February 20, 1933, Tiger was born as the fourth of six children to Severn and Estelle Sprague in depression-era Spokane. He attended Gonzaga elementary and high schools where he excelled in both football and baseball leading him to be recruited by the University of Washington. He was a member of the SAE fraternity and played football for the Huskies with his older brother Dick Sprague. Tiger was a life-long Husky fan, taking his letter blanket to the field for Homecoming every year.
He graduated from UW in 1954, then served in the Army in Korea for two years. The fighting had mostly ended and he served as coach to an in-country Army football team. He returned to the States and entered law school at the UW. After graduating, Tom soon started work at a small law firm where he remained his entire career. Tom and Beverley married in 1960 and moved to Mercer Island in 1966 where they were active members of St. Monica's parish and MICC.
Tom stayed active playing handball at the WAC for decades, even after two heart attacks and a triple bypass in his forties. He loved following the Huskies and playing tennis and golf; he was a long-time member of both Overlake and Snoqualmie Ridge golf clubs. He was a competitive guy who loved to play cards and make them "more interesting" with a well-placed bet. Whether Yahtzee, Boggle, Bridge or Kings Corners-Tiger was in it to win it (and usually did). He loved Maui and Palm Desert and spent many winters in both places after retiring at 58.
Tom placed a high value on friendship and had many close lifelong friends. Having a great nickname himself, he was the master of giving nicknames-coming up with the perfect monikers for his friends, kids, grandkids, and even his kids' friends. A few include Tickity Tock, Teddy Reddy Freddy, the Force, Ash the Smash, the Lefthander, and Lolly among many others (y'all know who you are). Tiger had a great mind and a sly sense of humor. He was a voracious reader with curiosity about people, mythology, and history. In the Irish custom, he found humor in the chaos and absurdity of life.
Suffering from Alzheimer's, Tiger
spent his last few years with a contented, loving demeanor. This was a gift to him and his loved ones as his memory faded. He lived at Evergreen Court for his last three years and made many friends there, sitting at the "guy's table" for each meal. He left us all with wonderful memories of his humor, friendship, and of course, that irrepressible twinkle in his eye.
The Spragues invite friends and family to join us for a memorial at 1:00pm on Saturday,
October 5th, at the Bellevue Christian Reformed Church, 1221 148th Ave. NE.
If you are so moved, please make a donation to the .
Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 18, 2019