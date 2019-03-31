Thomas Stanley Neal



Thomas Stanley Neal was born on March 7, 1944 in Dayton, WA to Stanley and Allie Neal. He died peacefully at home with Christine, his wife of 50 years, and his daughter, Robyn Neal Baron, at his side. Tom served honorably for 24 years in the US Air Force as a fighter pilot. In his second career in education, he served as an Assistant Principal at Federal Way, Skyline and Liberty High Schools. He was a graduate of Whitman College and received his master's degrees at the University of South Carolina and Golden Gate University.



He is survived by his wife, Chris; daughter, Robyn (Les); three grandchildren, Cailey, Neal and Nora; his siblings, Ted Neal (Yvonne), Katy Bies (Dave), Becky Neal; Susan Neal Thompson (Mike) as well as many nieces and nephews.



Tom loved boating in NW waters on his boat, Whimsea. He was Commodore of Rainier Yacht Club in 2005 and a member of Meydenbauer Bay Yacht Club.



The committal service will be held at Tahoma National Cemetery on Friday, April 5th at 12:30 pm. Please sign his online guestbook at marlattfuneralhome.com. Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 31, 2019