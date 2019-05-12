Home

POWERED BY

Services
Yahn & Son Funeral Home & Crematory
55 W VALLEY HWY S
AUBURN, WA 98001
(253) 833-8877
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Murphy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Tom G. Murphy

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Thomas Tom G. Murphy Obituary
Thomas "Tom" G. Murphy

Thomas Murphy, age 70, of Federal Way, passed away May 3, 2019 in Renton, WA. Tom was a Quality Inspector for the Boeing 737 Leading Edge line, he retired from Boeing after 22 years of service in 2008. Tom enjoyed golfing, traveling, yearly week vacation at Lake Chelan and of course his four beautiful granddaughters.

Tom is survived by his loving wife Bonnie; daughter Erin (Brian) Young; son Jeff (Wendy)Murphy; four granddaughters Nicole, Lucy, Hailey and Summer; brother Mike Murphy.

A Celebration of Life will be held

2:00PM Saturday, May18, 2019

at Yahn & Son Funeral Home

in Auburn. Please visit

www.yahnandson.com to share a memory or photo of Tom.
Published in The Seattle Times on May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Yahn & Son Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now