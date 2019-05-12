|
Thomas "Tom" G. Murphy
Thomas Murphy, age 70, of Federal Way, passed away May 3, 2019 in Renton, WA. Tom was a Quality Inspector for the Boeing 737 Leading Edge line, he retired from Boeing after 22 years of service in 2008. Tom enjoyed golfing, traveling, yearly week vacation at Lake Chelan and of course his four beautiful granddaughters.
Tom is survived by his loving wife Bonnie; daughter Erin (Brian) Young; son Jeff (Wendy)Murphy; four granddaughters Nicole, Lucy, Hailey and Summer; brother Mike Murphy.
A Celebration of Life will be held
2:00PM Saturday, May18, 2019
at Yahn & Son Funeral Home
in Auburn. Please visit
www.yahnandson.com to share a memory or photo of Tom.
Published in The Seattle Times on May 12, 2019