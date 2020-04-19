Home

Thomas W. (Tom) Compton

Thomas (Tom) W. Compton

02/22/46 ~ 03/29/20

Tom left his earthly life on Sunday, 3/29/20 after a 15 month battle with pancreatic cancer. He was preceded in death by his parents, Theron (Comp) Compton and Florence E. Compton. He is survived by his wife Kathryn (Kathy Vaughn) Compton, daughter Kate Compton, son-in-law Kurtis Oduber, granddaughter Juniper Oduber and many other family members.

Thank you to the doctors, nurses and staff at Seattle Cancer Care Alliance for their expertise and friendship. Remembrances may be made in Tom's honor to Seattle Cancer Care Alliance PO Box 19023, Seattle WA 98109-1023, Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center PO Box 19024 Seattle, WA 98109-1024 or the

Go to https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/9103483 for full obituary.
Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 19, 2020
