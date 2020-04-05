|
Thomas W. Martin
Tom was born October 17, 1953 and passed away March 4, 2020. Loving husband and father, he is survived and deeply missed by his wife Sally and kids Matt & Alyssa. Tom was a graduate of Mercer Island HS (1971), Princeton (1975), UW (PhD) and St Louis U (MD) and dedicated his career to excellence in hematopathology. Tom enjoyed cycling, crabbing, dining out and life at our cabin on Camano Island. His infectious laugh, quick wit, and love of friends and family lives on.
Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 5, 2020