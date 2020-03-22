|
Thomas "Tim" Winkel Aspinall
Thomas "Tim" W. Aspinall passed away peacefully on Saturday February 15, 2020 in Bellevue, WA. He was born Jan. 6, 1928 in Seattle, WA to parents Sidney and Catherine Aspinall. He was a born entrepreneur, handing out business cards while in grade school to solicit clients for yard care services. He attended St. Joseph's, Garfield High School, and Seattle Prep before enlisting in the Marine Corps in 1946 at the age of 18. He was discharged in 1950, and began a successful career in the food brokerage business in Seattle.
On June 19, 1991 he married Constance Russell and they embarked on a life of travel, gardening, and the company of friends and family. They spent countless hours planting and tending to their Clyde Hill garden which was Tim's pride and joy. Tim loved nothing more than to sip a latte in the backyard and admire their handiwork. The garden was notably featured on numerous garden tours and in magazines.
Tim had a genuine interest in everyone that he met. His generous spirit and hearty laugh will be greatly missed. Tim is survived by his wife Constance Aspinall, his son Tim Aspinall, Jr., stepdaughters Susan Russell McKean, Sally Russell Cox, and Pamela Maris, sister Zita Parmele, five grandchildren, and nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the caregivers at Aegis Bellevue for their outstanding care in Tim's final days, and asks that any contributions in his name be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Association.
A private celebration of life for friends and family is planned for a later date.
Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 22, 2020