Tilman Allen Brooks
Tilman Allen Brooks left this earth in the comfort of the Auburn Hospital on May 14, 2020. He was born in Seattle, WA on January 24, 1963 to Tilman White Brooks and Nellvergne Allen-Young. He often went by his nickname 'Tab', by those who were close to him. It was easy for Tab to find common ground and camaraderie with all who crossed his path. He married the love of his life Theresa Torres on Sept. 21, 1985 and they raised 3 children in Des Moines, WA. Tab thrived as a union machinists at Boeing in the greater Seattle area for 15+ years. Theresa passed away on July 7, 1996. He continued to tirelessly sacrifice to provide for his family and close friends with his love, time and mechanical skills. In 2004 Tab was in a serious motorcycle accident in Orondo, WA. With life-saving surgery he was able to resume a slower life with a metal plate in his head. He was granted disability due to this life changing incident.
Tab will be unanimously remembered for his ability to find humor in anything, love for family & friends, joy he found in riding his Harley Davidson, being the life-of-the-party and rocking out to his favorite music. While his life was cut short in years, it was lived vibrantly and unabashedly full. Tab is survived by his sister Vanessa R. Whitcomb-Albin; his sister Dana L. Haney; his daughter Jamey Brooks; his son Devin Brooks; his daughter Teal Brooks.
Published in The Seattle Times from May 20 to May 22, 2020