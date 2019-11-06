|
Timmie Faghin
A life-long resident of Seattle, Timmie Faghin passed away on October 31, 2019, at age 89. Timmie was committed to social justice, volunteer activities, her community and family. Timmie (Betty May) Faghin was born February 20, 1930 and raised in Magnolia where she attended Magnolia Elementary and Queen Anne High School. Attending the University of Washington, she graduated Cum Laude and went on to earn her first Master's degree in teaching during which time Timmie was president of the local chapter of the honorary society, Mortar Board, and also received the Outstanding Senior Woman award from the U of W Associated Women Students. After graduation she taught English at Hamilton Junior High School before starting a family. While raising three girls, Timmie found time to become involved in many different volunteer activities such as spearheading social action committees through her children's schools, chairing the Temple Beth Am Adult Education and Art Committee, actively engaging in numerous committees for the United Way, and becoming involved in many other volunteer organizations in which she always rose to a leadership role. In 1973 Timmie was elected president of the Seattle Section of the National Council of Jewish Women (NCJW) while serving on the National Board. Her commitment to the organization extended years beyond her local and national presence on those boards in which she served. After her children graduated from high school, Timmie returned to the University of Washington and earned a second master's degree in Public Administration. For more than twenty years Timmie's career and volunteer activities focused on working on behalf of older adults. She was the administrator of 13 senior centers while working for the Senior Services of Seattle-King County, director of the Adult Day Care Alliance of Seattle-King County, chairperson for the King County Advisory Council on Aging and Disabilities, a member of the National Council on Aging, and on the advisory board for the Seattle Parks Lifelong Recreation Program.
Timmie retired in order to spend more time traveling with her husband Jack. Some of her fondest memories included their trip to Japan, adventures with her granddaughters in Africa and South-East Asia, and walking the beach in Maui with family.
Timmie is survived by her daughters Lori Faghin, Nickie Faghin and Renee Suss, son-in-laws David Spence and Drew Suss; granddaughters Jessica, Rachel and Emma. She was preceded in death by her husband Jack in 2003.
A memorial service will be held to celebrate Timmie's life on Sunday, November 10 at 1:30 pm at Temple Beth Am
2632 NE 80th, Seattle.
In honor of her memory, tributes may be made to Temple Beth Am's Adult Programming and Learning Fund or the National Council of Jewish Women.
Published in The Seattle Times on Nov. 6, 2019