Timothy Allen Gesler
Timothy Allen Gesler

August 26, 1951-Sepember 2, 2020

Timothy (Tim) died unexpectedly at his home on September 2, 2020 just one week after celebrating his 69th birthday. He was a beloved husband, father, brother, uncle, mentor and friend. Loving and caring to everyone he met, he leaves a big hole in everyone's heart who actually knew him and will be missed by all who loved him. "Tim was truly a remarkable man, and he will be greatly missed."

Private viewing held Unger Funeral Chapel, Silverton September 25th, 1:00 to 3:00 pm. Celebration of life Saturday September 26, Noon to 4 pm at the family home.

Covid-19 precautions will be in effect at both events. Tim, as was his wishes, will be buried at sea off the Oregon coast.

Full obituary can be found at www.ungerfuneralchapel.com.

Published in The Seattle Times from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Unger Funeral Chapel, Silverton - Silverton
229 Mill Streeet
Silverton, OR 97381
1-503-873-5141
