Timothy Allen Gesler
August 26, 1951-Sepember 2, 2020
Timothy (Tim) died unexpectedly at his home on September 2, 2020 just one week after celebrating his 69th birthday. He was a beloved husband, father, brother, uncle, mentor and friend. Loving and caring to everyone he met, he leaves a big hole in everyone's heart who actually knew him and will be missed by all who loved him. "Tim was truly a remarkable man, and he will be greatly missed."
Private viewing held Unger Funeral Chapel, Silverton September 25th, 1:00 to 3:00 pm. Celebration of life Saturday September 26, Noon to 4 pm at the family home.
Covid-19 precautions will be in effect at both events. Tim, as was his wishes, will be buried at sea off the Oregon coast.
Full obituary can be found at www.ungerfuneralchapel.com
.