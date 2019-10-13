|
Timothy Clement Burkart
Tim unexpectedly and, far too soon, left this world on October 3, 2019 following a sudden heart attack. Born in Yonkers, New York on January 26, 1954 to Margaret and Clement Burkart, Tim was a humble and incredibly kind man.
Tim graduated from Iona Prep High School, Fordham University and the University of Arizona Law School, summa cum laude, and a member of the Order of the Coif. Previously a member of the Arizona Bar, Tim moved to Washington in 1990 where he practiced law for Garvey Schubert Barer in Seattle, until he formed Kutscher Hereford Bertram Burkart in 2009 with good friends and colleagues.
Tim's practice focused on estate planning and trust and estate administration. As a longstanding Fellow of the American College of Trust and Estate Counsel, Tim was highly respected in the profession. Not only was he a brilliant lawyer, but his compassion, kindness and humor endeared him to clients and colleagues alike. Tim loved the law and making a difference in the lives of the people he represented.
In 2006, Tim met Darcy LaBelle, the love of his life, and they married soon after. They made Montlake their home. Tim enjoyed travelling with Darcy and their blended family and cherished the many excursions he took with his son Colin. Tim was unique in many ways, from his constant use of puns and word play to his bow ties, love of Ireland and its whiskey and his beloved Seahawks. Tim handled the grief in his life with dignity and grace. His distinctive brand of humor and Cheshire cat smile charmed anyone who met him.
Tim is predeceased by his daughter Samantha and sister-in-law Christine (Brian) Burkart. He is survived by his loving wife Darcy, son Colin, stepdaughters Rene;e and Nicole, brothers Brian (Susan), Preston (Claudia) and Christopher (Pamela), sister Virginia (Thomas), nephews Graham, Scott, David, Sean, nieces Nicole, Alison, Heather, Margaret, Audrey, great-nephew Jacob and great-niece Emily.
A funeral mass will be held on Saturday, November 2, at 10 am at St. Joseph Parish, 732 18th Ave E in Seattle with a reception to follow. There will also be a Celebration of Tim's Life on Monday, November 4 at 3 pm at the Women's University Club, 1105 Sixth Avenue in Seattle.
Published in The Seattle Times on Oct. 13, 2019