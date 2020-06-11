Timothy D. Yerger
A fine Christian fellow, loving husband and devoted father, Timothy passed away at age 82, Saturday May 23, 2020 at his home in Lake Forest Park. Survived by his brother Jeff, sons Scott and Shawn and many other family and friends.
He will be greatly missed.
Published in The Seattle Times from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.