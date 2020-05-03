|
|
Timothy David Feetham
Timothy David Feetham was born on October 11, 1943 in Seattle, Washington. He peacefully passed on April 10, a day after his 53rd wedding anniversary, from complications of bile duct cancer. He leaves behind his wife, Elizabeth (Betty), sons Benjamin and Daniel, daughter-in-law Megan, and granddaughter, Ellie. Also, siblings Noel Curtis (Don), Clinton, WA; Robin Feetham (Darla), Concrete, WA; Chris Feetham (Lauri), San Jose, CA; Jon Feetham (Charlene), Woodinville, WA; and Victoria Chaussee, Kenmore, WA; and their children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
After Tim graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1961, he joined the Marines. He served two tours in Vietnam and was discharged as an E-5 Sergeant. In 1966, he matriculated at the University of Washington, achieving a B.A. in History and a M.A. in Economics. His career focused on a field that came to be known as data warehousing at United Airlines Reservations, Seafirst Bank, Rainier Bank, Information Builders and the Data Warehousing Institute. At the University of Washington, he built a certificate program in data warehousing, and taught classes in that program for many years. Before retirement he was a private consultant in this field for large and small companies nationwide.
After retirement, he and Betty traveled to Australia, Tibet, and many retreats to the American Southwest, Colorado, and Cortes Island, British Columbia.
Tim's first love was music. During the time he was an independent consultant, he learned to play the Native American-style flute. One of his favorite things was the Northwest Native Flute Gathering on Vashon Island each fall. He played for gatherings in the local area, and in 2004, he played for a pilgrimage at the National Cathedral, in Washington D.C. The next instrument he learned was the didgeridoo. He was a member of the Sacred Fire Ensemble at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, and he played for many retreats locally and elsewhere. He was a great supporter of InDidjInUs, a large annual gathering of didgeridoo enthusiasts, in Western Oregon each summer. For at least ten years, to support musicians, the Feethams had living room concerts, bringing in digeridoo players from the US, Europe, and Australia, and other musicians as well. At the end of his life, he went back to the saxophone, which he played in the Roosevelt High School Jazz Band, and had much pleasure playing with friends.
Memorial gifts may be made to the Elizabeth and Timothy Feetham Endowed Fellowship (University of Washington Foundation, 4333 Brooklyn Ave. NE, Box 359505, Seattle, WA 98195-9505) or St. Stephen's Episcopal Church Music Fund, 4805 NE 45th Street, Seattle, WA 98105. Condolences and remembrances at https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/9127555. A memorial service at St. Stephen's Church will be scheduled at a later date.
Please sign Timothy's online guestbook at www.Legacy.com
Published in The Seattle Times on May 3, 2020