Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Timothy Forster
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Timothy J. Forster

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Timothy J. Forster Obituary
Timothy J. Forster

Tim J. Forster, 58, of Barstow CA died on December 30, 2019 with his family and friends by his side. He was born in Seattle, WA to David and Rita (Hofmann) Forster. He graduated from Shoreline High School and moved to Barstow, CA shortly thereafter. Tim worked for BNSF Railroad and spent his spare time with his many friends.

Tim leaves his mother, Rita Forster, brother Scott Forster (Molly), sister Marie Nord (Chris), two nieces and one nephew. He was preceded in death by his father. Tim was a kind person who will be remembered as a good guy who loved to talk. In memory of Tim's life, please consider a donation to the .
Published in The Seattle Times from Jan. 13 to Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Timothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -