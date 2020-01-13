|
Timothy J. Forster
Tim J. Forster, 58, of Barstow CA died on December 30, 2019 with his family and friends by his side. He was born in Seattle, WA to David and Rita (Hofmann) Forster. He graduated from Shoreline High School and moved to Barstow, CA shortly thereafter. Tim worked for BNSF Railroad and spent his spare time with his many friends.
Tim leaves his mother, Rita Forster, brother Scott Forster (Molly), sister Marie Nord (Chris), two nieces and one nephew. He was preceded in death by his father. Tim was a kind person who will be remembered as a good guy who loved to talk. In memory of Tim's life, please consider a donation to the .
Published in The Seattle Times from Jan. 13 to Jan. 12, 2020