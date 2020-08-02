Timothy L. Larsen



Timothy Lowell Larsen, age 68, passed away on June 23, 2020.



Tim was born and raised in West Seattle, graduating from West Seattle High School in 1969. He received an undergraduate degree from Western Washington University. Tim also completed a Masters Degree in Social Work and Counseling from Western Washington.



Tim played basketball in High School as well as the drums but his true passion was helping people.



With his own counseling business, he spent countless hours getting folks the help they needed whether it be drug and alcohol treatment or help with mental illness. Nearly up until his death from a massive cardiac arrest, Tim could be seen handing out clothing and other goods to the homeless on the streets of Seattle.



Tim's kind heart, intellect and dry wit will be remembered by those who knew him.



He is predeceased by his beloved mother, Jackie Larsen, his father Edmund Larsen, brother Jeff Larsen and several Aunts and Uncles. He is survived by his cousins Cynthia Hickman, Michael Olivotti, Brian Cook, Uncle Lawrence "Bud" Larsen, other family members and dear friend, Joseph Nowak.



Tim was laid to rest next to his mother at Forest Lawn cemetery. A memorial to celebrate Tim is planned for the future.



