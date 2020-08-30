Timothy Lloyd Wass
Tim passed away peacefully at Northwest Hospital during the early morning of August 25, 2020 after a brief illness. He was born in Seattle on August 3, 1959 to Donald and Patricia Wass, the oldest of five children. Tim grew up in Wallingford and attended St. Benedict's elementary school and Blanchet High School, where he graduated in 1977. He would go on to obtain a bachelor's degree in finance from Western Washington University and begin a career in finance and credit with ITT Commercial Finance, Duetsche Bank and ATT for 25 years. Tim worked in Seattle, Southern California, Phoenix, AZ and Atlanta, GA. In 2011, he returned to Seattle, where he worked for internet service provider Smart Cities at the Washington State Convention Center until March of this year.
He was preceded in death by his mother, and is survived by his father, along with his brothers Mike and Greg (Renee), and sisters Colleen (Jason) and Theresa. He is also survived by six nieces and nephews, and one grand-niece.
Tim was a gentle and thoughtful man, and always a welcome sight at any gathering. His wit and intelligence were sharp and insightful. He was also a loyal University of Washington and Seattle sports fan who attended many a Husky football tailgate, as well as countless Sonics, Seahawks and Mariners games. He also enjoyed a regular round of golf with friends and liked to follow the PGA tour, even having the opportunity to attend the Master's while living in Georgia.
No funeral arrangements are scheduled at this time. A memorial event will be announced at a later time. Please sign Tim's online Guest Book at www.Legacy.com