I lived right beside Tim and Ginny for 10 years (1994-2004). During that time I had the pleasure of spending many wonderful moments with them both. Tim was an avid gardener and he was always planting something interesting in their yard (which looked incredible). Tim was a very caring person and he was always willing to help me out or be there in my many times of need. Both my son and myself will miss you greatly.

Donna Davis

Neighbor