The Rev. Canon Timothy Makoto Nakayama



1931 ~ 2019



The Rev. Canon Timothy Makoto Nakayama, of Seattle, passed away on June 8, 2019 at the age of 87.



Born in Vancouver, B.C. Canada, to Rev. Gordon Goichi Nakayama and Lois Masui Nakayama, During World War II, Tim was forced to relocate and interned as a young child with his family to a Japanese Canadian internment camp in central British Columbia and later to Alberta. After receiving a theology degree from the University of British Columbia, Fr. Tim was ordained Priest in 1957 and served multiple urban and rural congregations for the Diocese of Calgary for 10 years. In 1961 he married Lois Keiko Furumoto from Tokushima, Japan. They emigrated to Seattle in 1966, where Fr. Tim served as vicar and rector at St. Peter's Episcopal Parish (Diocese of Olympia) in the International District for 25 years. He then served as priest at All Souls' Church in Chatan, Okinawa for 6 years and St. Andrew's Church in Aomori, Japan for 2 years. In his retirement, Fr. Tim returned to Seattle and was a member of St. Mark's Episcopal Cathedral.



Fr. Tim was a champion of social justice causes, calling attention to the practice of redlining and underinvestment in Seattle's central area neighborhoods. His ministry included assisting in the formation of the national Episcopal Asiamerica Ministry, and welcoming refugees from around the world, especially Southeast Asians in the aftermath of the Vietnam War. He also advocated for reparations for the World War II relocation and internment of Japanese Canadians and Japanese Americans.



Fr. Tim was preceded in death by his wife, Keiko, and is survived by his children Tina, John (Renee), David, and Margaret (TaLonnie); beloved grandson Taylor, and granddaughters Samantha and Autumn; sister Joy Kogawa; and several nieces and nephews.



There will be a memorial service followed by a reception on Saturday, July 13, 2:00pm, at St. Mark's Episcopal Cathedral in Seattle.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be sent in his name to St. Mark's Episcopal Cathedral, 1245 10th Ave. E., Seattle, WA 98102 or St. Peter's Episcopal Parish, 1610 S. King St., Seattle, WA 98144. Published in The Seattle Times on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary