Timothy Michael Henebry



Timothy Michael Henebry died in his home surrounded by family on March 1, 2019 in Redmond, WA at the age of 70.



Tim is survived by his wife of 41 years Maryrose T. Henebry, his sons Casey Henebry and his wife Natalie Henebry of Tigard OR, Tyler Henebry and his wife Blaire Henebry of Redmond, WA, Sean P. Henebry of Seattle, WA, his four grandchildren Graham Henebry, Declan Henebry, Calvin Henebry, and Savannah Henebry; as well as five siblings, Joseph Henebry (Diane), Kathleen Stanley (John), Terence Henebry, Michelle Henebry Finnigan (Timothy), and Patrice Henebry. He is also survived by siblings-in-law: Joseph Turk, Kathleen Turk, Diane Kiolbasa, Francis Turk, Laura LaVanne (Bill), and Paul Trudeau.



He is preceded in death by his father Joseph A. Henebry, his mother Marie C. Henebry, and sisters-in-law Janet Trudeau and Lucia Turk.



Tim was born on May 30, 1948 in Chicago, Illinois. He graduated from Notre Dame High School in Niles, Illinois and Bellarmine University in Louisville Kentucky. Tim had a long and distinguished career in the trucking industry and was serving as President of PACCAR Financial in Bellevue, WA at the time of his retirement.



A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to American Lake Veteran Golf Course in Lakewood, Washington: https://www.veterangolf.org/give-back Published in The Seattle Times from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2019