Timothy Richard Cadigan

Tim Cadigan, the youngest of four children of June and Linc Cadigan, died accidentally on June 29, 2019 in Glendale, AZ at age 69. Tim grew up on Capitol Hill in Seattle where he attended St. Joseph School, Meany Jr. High and Garfield High School. He spent his last several years working in AZ, following his early life in Seattle working in restaurants as well as a stint as a bartender in Pioneer Square for his good friend John Cannon. Tim is survived by numerous cousins, nephews and nieces in the Seattle area along with Brett, his nephew who was the catalyst for Tim's move to AZ and brothers Jim "Shakey" Cadigan, Mike Cadigan, and Sharon Miller, his sister.

A memorial gathering will be held

at the Russian Community Center

704 19th Ave. E., Seattle between

2:00-5:00 pm Sunday, August 25th.
Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 18, 2019
Share memories or express condolences below.
