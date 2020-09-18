Timothy Schultz
Timothy Schultz passed away on September 1, 2020. Born in Bremerton to Harry and Zoe Schultz, he was raised in Port Orchard and lived all over Washington state. An incredible craftsman, Tim owned and operated Seattle Custom Cabinets in the Ballard area for 40 years, designing and building countless classic kitchens for home owners across the region. His humor was witty and dry, he had an eye for detail, and taught everyone around him valuable lessons about business and life. He is survived by his daughters, Ashley and Rose, his siblings Thomas, William and Katherine, and his grandchildren Arlo, Eames and Fenna.
Tim will be deeply missed.
A service will be held on Sept 20,
at 1520A NW Ballard Way at 1:00 pm. In his memory, please donate to the Aurora Commons or PAWS Cat City. Sign Tim's
