Tina Jean Holly
Tina Jean Holly, 74, passed away of Frontotemporal Dementia (FTD) on October 6, 2019 at Garden Courte Memory Care facility in Olympia, Washington. She was born January 9, 1945 to Mel and Leda Sohns in Kirkland, Washington.
Tina graduated from Lake Washington High School (1963) in Kirkland, Washington, Everett Junior College (1965) in Everett, Washington, University of Washington (1966) in Seattle, Washington, and University of Mexico (1966) in Mexico City.
She married Mark R. Holly in December 1982 in Redmond, Washington. She owned/operated Canterfalls Designs from 1984 to 2000. She loved gardening, music, travel, Maltese puppies, and shaded silver Persian kitties. She never met a person or animal she did not like.
Tina is survived by her husband, Mark R. Holly. She was predeceased by her parents; and her brothers, Bill, Tom and Richard Sohns.
No service planned.
Published in The Seattle Times on Oct. 13, 2019