Tobias J. Hinnebusch
1/15/1977 ~ 7/27/2020
Fun loving, adventurous, kind-hearted, gentle, truly funny...that is how we'll remember Toby.
Toby is survived by daughter Kyla,
father Jim, step-mom Amy, brothers Ryan and Griffin and many relatives and friends. He is predeceased by mother Peggy.
A family memorial was held.
If you choose to make a donation in Toby's memory, please consider Harborview Medical Center.
As time passes, grief turns to gratitude.
Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 25, 2020.