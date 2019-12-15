|
|
Todd H. Fast, Sr.
Todd Fast Sr. died peacefully December 12, 2019 at Manor Villa Adult Family Home in Lynnwood, WA; he was 93 years old.
Mr. Fast and his wife Josephine, who passed away in 2015, were married for 65 years, had 12 children, 23 grandchildren, and 20 great-grandchildren, most of whom live in the Pacific Northwest. Mr. Fast was born October 12, 1926, in Canton, Ohio. His father, Harley J. Fast was a banker who lived to the age of 75, and his mother, Rose, was a homemaker who lived to the age of 86.
A graduate of Canton High School, Mr. Fast received his B.A. Degree from Denison University in Granville, Ohio, where he met his future spouse. Married in 1949, the Fasts first lived in Alexandria, Virginia. Later they moved to Southern California where they resided for 23 years and subsequently moved to Seattle in 1974. After his wife's passing, Mr. Fast eventually moved to the Manor Villa Adult Family Home until his death. After graduating from high school, Mr. Fast enlisted in the U.S. Army and served for two years, achieving the rank of Master Drill Sergeant. Following his honorable discharge from the Army, Mr. Fast attended and graduated from Denison University. He worked as a newspaper reporter, served as communication consultant for a U.S. Congressman, worked in the public relations field for Northrup Aircraft and in a private public relations firm, and later served as Development Director for CRISTA Ministries and for the Fred Hutchison Cancer Research Center.
Mr. Fast accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior and received the Baptism of the Holy Spirit in 1969. As an important part of the expression of his Christian faith, he attended seminary and became an Episcopal Priest, serving in pastorates in Southern California and the Pacific Northwest. For a time, he was Associate Rector of St. Luke's Episcopal Church in Ballard. More recently, Mr. and Mrs. Fast were members and had served as Deacons of University Presbyterian Church. After his wife's passing, Mr. Fast had become a member of Emmanuel Presbyterian Church in Bothell.
A visitation will take place on
Wednesday, December 18th from
1PM to 5PM at Acacia Memorial Park and Funeral Home
14951 Bothell Way N.E., Seattle WA.
A memorial service will be held
on Saturday, January 11 at 2:30PM
at Emmanuel Presbyterian Church
19540 104th Ave NE, Bothell, WA 98011, with church pastor Rev. David Rohrer officiating.
A private graveside service with family will be at Crown Hill Cemetery in Seattle. In lieu of flowers, donations to Seattle's Union Gospel Mission will be accepted and appreciated.
Published in The Seattle Times on Dec. 15, 2019