|
|
Todd Lawrence Flanagan
Age 51, of Clinton, Wa passed away March 17, 2020 in his Whidbey Island home.
He is is survived by his parents, Ray and Lois Flanagan; daughters, Nichole and Kasie Flanagan, Shayleigh Clark; his son, Kurtis Leidholm; his grandchildren, Ayden, Kylie, Logan, Declan and a new one on the way; his sister, Anne Marie (Greg) Ford; his nieces, Meaghan Ford and Michelle (Kat) Rivera; his nephew Ryan Ford.
He is preceded in death by his brother, Tom Flanagan.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 12, 2020