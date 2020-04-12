Home

Todd Lawrence Flanagan

Todd Lawrence Flanagan Obituary
Todd Lawrence Flanagan

Age 51, of Clinton, Wa passed away March 17, 2020 in his Whidbey Island home.

He is is survived by his parents, Ray and Lois Flanagan; daughters, Nichole and Kasie Flanagan, Shayleigh Clark; his son, Kurtis Leidholm; his grandchildren, Ayden, Kylie, Logan, Declan and a new one on the way; his sister, Anne Marie (Greg) Ford; his nieces, Meaghan Ford and Michelle (Kat) Rivera; his nephew Ryan Ford.

He is preceded in death by his brother, Tom Flanagan.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 12, 2020
