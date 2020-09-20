Tom Roth



Thomas M. Roth, known as Tommy to friends and family, died August 15, 2020 of cancer. Loving husband (and best friend) to Nancy and father to Corina and Moses. He was raised in Shreveport, LA and graduated from Cal Poly with a BA in Architecture and an MA from UW. He was a lieutenant in the U.S. Army and a Peace Corps volunteer in Ghana, West Africa. He was a realtor for 30 years in West Seattle. He loved life, his family, art, wine, music, cars, boats, and most of all, travel.



He will be missed.



