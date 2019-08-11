|
Tomi Eleanor (Shinbo) Takano
Tomi Takano passed away gently, peacefully, and surrounded by her family on July 18, 2019. Born September 13, 1942, at Tule Lake, she was predeceased by her parents Ralph "Doc" and Sakayeko "Kako" (Habu) Shinbo, brother George, and husband Richard "Dick" Takano.
Newlywed Tomi moved with Dick to California who was working at IBM San Jose, but Mom the Seattleite was determined to return home. In 1965, Dad acquiesced, and they returned to Seattle, joining Boeing Aerospace. For many years, she worked alongside her parents in the family business, Garland Florist, and continued tirelessly in the floral business until her retirement.
Mom had an infectious smile that lit up a room. She was kind, generous, and devoted to her family. After Dad's sudden passing in 1997, Mom's passion and delight were her grandsons. She hosted and cherished family dinners, holidays, especially Shogatsu (Japanese New Year's celebration), where she would religiously share matsutake, make mochi (another traditional family event), and delighted in preparing every favorite dish with joy and purpose. She treasured the monthly Wednesday Dinners with the Girls (classmates from Bailey Gatzert Elementary through Franklin High School), Jefferson Golf / Card games, crafts including Ayamekai and Kin On, and the Liar's Poker Group at Sun Ya.
Mom's middle name was Eleanor. Fitting in light of the words said by another dignified woman of the same name, Eleanor Roosevelt: "A woman is like a tea bag - you can't tell how strong she is until you put her in hot water."
Mom was diagnosed with cancer in March. She started treatment with extraordinary specialists and care providers, all of whom we extend our deepest gratitude. In the final days of her life, through determination, strong will, and deep appreciation, Mom was present for discussions with Reverend Kusunoki of The Seattle Betsuin, care providers, and her family. The epitome of dignity and strength throughout, she powered through discomfort to find peace.
Tomi "Ba (Bachan)" is survived by her two sons, Daniel (Marcella) and Michael; grandsons, William and Max; and a number of other loving relatives and close friends.
At Mom's request, private services were held at Sunset Memorial. The family thanks those who have extended their condolences and support.
Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 11, 2019