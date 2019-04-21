Tona Rae Stach



Tona Rae Stach (Turner) passed peacefully from this earth on April 14, 2019, in the company of her loving husband and surrounded by family. Tona was born in Lewiston, ID, on April 28, 1934, to Melvin and Vera Turner. Her mother passed away shortly after Tona's birth. She was then raised by her loving step-mother, Nancy Brown Turner. She grew up in Mohler, ID, where her father was a wheat farmer. Tona graduated from Nez Perce High School in 1952 and attended nursing school at the University of Idaho. It was in Nez Perce, ID, where she met and married her true love, Neil Stach. They were married on October 31, 1954, and celebrated their 64th Wedding Anniversary last fall. After their marriage they lived a short time in Nez Perce, where their two daughters, Anita and Lori, were born in nearby Cottonwood, ID. They moved to Spokane, WA, where their son Dean was born, and later moved to Seattle, where they had another daughter, Julie. They settled in Burien, where Tona raised the family, and was an active member of St. Francis Catholic Church. After the children were grown, they moved to Newcastle, WA, where they lived for 30 years. When Neil retired, they bought an RV and spent time in Arizona and traveling the Southwest. Together, they took trips to Hawaii, Alaska and Europe. Tona was an avid reader, and especially enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She always had a special treat when they came to visit, and enjoyed putting little surprises in their pockets when it was time to go home. She made every holiday memorable, with so many special family traditions.



Tona is survived by her husband of 64 years, Neil Stach, and her children; Anita Haley (Brian), Lori Dorn (Jerry), Dean Stach (Taleen) and Julie Condie (John), and her grandchildren; Jamie, Mark, Ryan, Shannon, Alissa, Sydney, Jason, Devon, Jordan, and great-grandchildren; Brynn, Luke and Cara.



The family wishes to thank Evergreen Hospice for the gentle care and attention that was provided.



A funeral service will be held on April 27, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. at



St. Madeleine Sophie, Bellevue.



In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made in Tona's name to The or to Evergreen Hospice Care.