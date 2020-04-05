|
Tonja Scott-Kelly
Tonja Scott-Kelly, age 55, passed away on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at Evergreen Hospital in Kirkland. She was a graduate of Blanchet High School and continued her education at the University of Washington where she received her Bachelor of Arts in English Literature and her Masters of Education at Lesley University. Tonja was a teacher for over 22 years. She taught at Christ The King Academy in Seattle, then Mariner and Kamiak High Schools in Mukilteo. Besides teaching high school English, Tonja was also the head of the Journalism Department for many years, a position she truly enjoyed. She worked tirelessly on creating innovative teaching methods to inspire her students, ignite their imaginations, and instill a joy of learning. Rarely did Tonja speak of her many accomplishments, but proudly filled her conversations with the achievements of her students. Unfortunately, Tonja was forced into early retirement after being diagnosed with a very aggressive form of MS, a devastating choice she had to make.
Tonja was known by her family, friends, and colleagues as a devoted and passionate teacher. Tonja always saw the potential in all her students more than they saw in themselves, especially the shy teens others were unable to reach. She touched many hearts and minds, inspiring them to be the best they could be. There are no words to truly express the positive effect Tonja had on all the young lives she touched.
Her family and friends will always remember Tonja's gentle and loving spirit. She could light up a room with a simple smile. Her quick wit and laughter will forever fill our hearts with joy, and the times each of us shared with her will always remain among our most treasured memories.
Tonja is preceded in death by her beloved parents Tom and Judy Scott, and her husband Steve Kelly. She is survived by her sister Tamara (Kevin) and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins who she truly loved. The family wishes to extend its gratitude to her Aunt Cathy and her cousins Beth and Laurie for their never-ending devotion during her greatest time of need, and to Joe Nutu and his wonderful staff at the Good Rest Home Care in Kirkland for the loving and expert care they provided.
A celebration of Tonja's life will be announced at a later date.
Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 5, 2020